Quad M. Solutions (OTCPK:MMMM -3.0% ) announced that its convertible debt as noted in its latest quarterly filing, except select company strategic partners, has now been converted into equity.

The company believes that this step will relieve a major overhang that has hovered negatively around its stock price.

Despite a lull in the economy, Quad M. estimates revenue and margin to grow and projects are at a sustained excess cash flow position from late summer 2020.

A major portion of cash flow will be used to repurchase and retire common shares in the open market when conditions warrant.