Baytex Energy (BTE +0.5% ) edges higher while most oil and gas stocks dip into the red, after saying it had restored ~80% of the 25K bbl/day of production it had shut down in April and May.

At the same time, the company says it will not change its 2020 capital spending plan, leaving it at $260M-$290M, roughly half of its original plan of $500M-575M.

Baytex Energy wins an upgrade to Buy from Neutral at Eight Capital, which forecasts generating a free cash flow yield of 17% this year at strip pricing.

Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick also likes Baytex's low debt risk, seeing no near-term debt maturity risk and debt covenant risk is no longer a concern.

BTE's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.