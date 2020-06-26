Walt Disney (DIS -2.2% ) has yet to change plans to reopen Disney World in Orlando, despite a spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida and ongoing pressure from many workers at the theme park.

The company had set a July 11 date to start reopening the Disney World complex (starting with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, to be followed a few days later by EPCOT and Hollywood Studios).

And it had planned for Disneyland in California to reopen on July 17, but that was before the company indefinitely delayed that plan as it awaited theme park guidelines from state officials.

So Disney World is on watch, particularly with unions such as Actor's Equity increasing pressure over whether reopening will be safe for workers.

In contrast with Disneyland, Disney World has tickets booked already, meaning a delay now would cause more disruption.