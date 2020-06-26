Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) faces a potential €10M ($11M) fine after being accused by French regulators of providing false information and weak transparency related to the Hinkley Point C nuclear project.

EDF and former CEO Henri Proglio should have disclosed that the U.K. would impose heavy equity requirements to provide credit guarantees, according to an official at the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

EDF and current CEO Jean-Bernard Levy also are criticized for taking too long to warn the market that the company would bear more costs and would consolidate the investment by global integration.