As Europe faces "a challenge of unprecedented dimensions" due to the coronavirus, Germany can afford to take on more debt to contribute to a proposed €500B ($543B) recovery fund, Chancellor Angela Merkel told six European newspapers in an interview.

via Associated Press.

That breaks from Germany's usual opposition to joint borrowing. In fact, Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron proposed the one-off fund last month.

“Germany had a low debt ratio and can afford, in this extraordinary situation, to take on some more debt,” she said. “It is in Germany’s interest to have a strong internal market and to have the European Union grow closer together, not fall apart.

It makes sense that countries hit hardest by the pandemic should receive special consideration in accessing the fund.

“For Italy and Spain, for example, the coronavirus pandemic signifies a huge burden in economic, medical and, of course, because of the many lives lost, emotional terms,” she said.

German industrial production in April experienced its steepest decline on record, down 17.9%, as the pandemic led to the closure of factories and shops.

