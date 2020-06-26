Consumer products giant Unilever (UN, UL -0.2% ) is halting its U.S. ads on Facebook (FB -6.7% ) and Twitter (TWTR -5.8% ) for the duration of 2020 - the highest-profile move in a snowballing ad boycott at Facebook over its policies on hate speech and misinformation.

But Unilever's move goes beyond the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, which only calls for brands to suspend advertising for July, and which has garnered participants including Verizon, The North Face, Patagonia, REI, Ben & Jerry's, Eddie Bauer and Magnolia Pictures.

Unilever points to hate speech and polarized politics in America as the reasons it's pulling ads this year.

Both Facebook and Twitter are sinking at or near session lows on the news.

Unilever, one of the world's biggest advertisers, owns more than 400 brands, including Dove, Hellmann's, Knorr, Lipton and Axe/Lynx.

