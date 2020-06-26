Sugarmade (OTCQB:SGMD -18.2% ) in its latest shareholder letter said that its BudCars business has depicted rapid growth and maintained strong gross margins as topline sales and gross profits steadily increased at better than 10% on a sequential WoW basis for multiple consecutive months.

With larger opportunities available, the company is prepared to open a Los Angeles BudCars hub in July 2020.

In order to expand at cost-effective levels in 2H20, Sugarmade has organized a Reg-A+ funding round targeting $6M in capital financing. Pricing not yet decided.

Funds will be used for expansion of BudCars delivery service, with initial three locations to be established within the upcoming 12 months. While, across the California market eight more potential locations are planned within two years.

Sugarmade also plans to further vertically integrate its supply chain through its own cannabis cultivation and product manufacturing operations.