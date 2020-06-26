Boeing (BA -2.9% ) trims its worst losses of the day following reports that a Federal Aviation Administration certification flight test needed to return the 737 MAX to service could take place as soon as early next week.

A certification flight test, which likely would last at least two days, could occur starting early next week, and the FAA then would need to approve pilot training and complete other steps, Reuters reports.

The FAA probably would not lift the grounding of the 737 MAX until September, according to the report.

Setting a date for FAA certification flights "could close a chapter that's gone on longer than they wanted and kill a lot of speculation in the marketplace that the plane will never fly again," says Bloomberg analyst George Ferguson.