Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC -0.4% ) amends its existing senior debt facility with the Life Sciences Group at Bridge Bank increasing the size of the facility from $12.5M to $18M, with two term loans.

Term Loan A consists of $12.5M to be funded upon New Drug Application (NDA) approval of PEDMARK in the U.S.

Term Loan B consists of $5.5M to be funded upon the occurrence of a revenue event in 2021.

The interest-only period for the facility has the ability to be extended from 18 months to 24 months from the funding of Term Loan A, provided that Term Loan B is funded and certain conditions are met.

The Company intends to use the proceeds to provide working capital for commercialization activities for PEDMARK.