Prices for affordable homes jump during pandemic: Redfin

  • Prices for the most affordable third of homes in the U.S. jumped 5.5% Y/Y during the 12 weeks ended May 31, according to Redfin data.
  • Meanwhile, prices of the most expensive third of homes rose by just 2%.
  • Price growth for the affordable home category began accelerating and for expensive homes began slowing soon after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.
  • A shortage in the number of affordable homes available is to blame for the increase in prices, an issue that started in 2012.
  • Nationwide, there was a weekly average of about 322,000 homes for sale in the bottom price tier during the 12 weeks ending May 31, down from 332,000 in February.
  • By metro area, Newark, NJ, showed the biggest jump in prices of affordable homes, increasing 14.7% Y/Y to a median of $211,218 during the 12 weeks ended May 31, followed by Philadelphia (+13.6%) and Detroit (+13.3%).
  • Overall, U.S. home prices rose at an annualized rate of 4.5% in May vs. April, according to the Radian Home Price Index.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.