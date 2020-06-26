Prices for affordable homes jump during pandemic: Redfin
Jun. 26, 2020 12:29 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Prices for the most affordable third of homes in the U.S. jumped 5.5% Y/Y during the 12 weeks ended May 31, according to Redfin data.
- Meanwhile, prices of the most expensive third of homes rose by just 2%.
- Price growth for the affordable home category began accelerating and for expensive homes began slowing soon after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.
- A shortage in the number of affordable homes available is to blame for the increase in prices, an issue that started in 2012.
- Nationwide, there was a weekly average of about 322,000 homes for sale in the bottom price tier during the 12 weeks ending May 31, down from 332,000 in February.
- By metro area, Newark, NJ, showed the biggest jump in prices of affordable homes, increasing 14.7% Y/Y to a median of $211,218 during the 12 weeks ended May 31, followed by Philadelphia (+13.6%) and Detroit (+13.3%).
- Overall, U.S. home prices rose at an annualized rate of 4.5% in May vs. April, according to the Radian Home Price Index.