Stocks sink; social media adds another drag as states roll back openings

The market remains sharply lower midday as social media stocks added to the weakness of financials and reopening-related equities.

The S&P is down 1.9% , the Dow is off 2.3% and the Nasdaq is sliding 1.8% .

Facebook is a big drag on the market, falling 7% . Unilever announced midday it was halting advertising on Facebook and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), down 6.8% , through 2020.

The Communications Services sector is the second-biggest loser, off 3.6%.

Financials are still the weakest sector, off 4% as the post-stress-test hangover persisted after yesterday's party. Dividends at Goldman, down 7.1% , Wells Fargo, off 6.7% and Capital One, down 7.8% , may be at risk .

Other megacaps are also lower, with only Amazon, off 0.5% , showing some resilience and keeping the Consumer Discretionary sector to a 1% loss .

Equities slid deeper into the red this morning when Texas announced it was closing bars and limiting restaurant capacity as COVID cases spike. Florida followed with its own bar shutdown.