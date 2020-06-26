CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) confirms that it received an unsolicited proposal from Cannae Holdings (CNNE +1.8% ) and Senator Investment Group to acquire the company for $65 per share in cash.

CLGX surges 25% to $66.40 after Cannae and Senator announced the proposal before the open this morning.

Will review the proposal with help from its financial and legal advisers "to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders."

Cannae and Senator hadn't previously expressed interest in acquiring the company, CoreLogic said in a statement.

CLGX five-day stock performance: