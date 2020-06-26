Zogenix (ZGNX -3.7% ) has experienced substantial volatility today after the FDA announced approval of Fintepla (fenfluramine) for a rare type of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome after the close yesterday, normally a bullish event despite broad market behavior.

Shares jumped early, up as much as 15% reaching an intraday high of $32.42 before reversing, dropping as low as $24.60 ( -13% ). Turnover is ~8.2M shares, 10x normal.

The drug will go head-to-head with GW Pharmaceuticals' (GWPH -4.1% ) Epidiolex (cannabidiol), approved in the U.S. two years ago for Dravet (and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome).

On the efficacy front, treatment with Fintepla resulted in a drop in median convulsive seizure frequency as high as 74.9% (Study 1) (two-week titration period followed by 12-week treatment period) compared to a drop of 39% for Epidiolex during a 28-day treatment period.

Investors appear to be reacting to the boxed warning in Fintepla's labeling stating that it is associated with valvular heart disease (VHD) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Treated patients must have echocardiograms every six months during treatment and once, within 3-6 months, after treatment is discontinued. In its most recent corporate presentation, Zogenix stated that there were no cases of VHD or PAH observed in over 700 echos performed in its trials.