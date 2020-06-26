PG&E (PCG -4.3% ) plunges after the company raised more than $5B from share and equity unit offerings to help finance its exit from bankruptcy.

The company sold more than 423M shares at $9.50 each to raise ~$4B, while a separate previously announced equity units offering raised just under $1.2B.

"Obviously, it's a substantial amount of dilution," Bloomberg analyst Kit Konolige says. "Maybe people would have liked to have seen a higher price."

Following more than $9B of successful equity offerings opening the way to a bankruptcy exit by July 1, "PG&E faces one key issue: surviving the summer wildfire season," Konolige adds.