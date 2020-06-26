Sasol (SSL -5.5% ) has appointed advisers to sell its stakes in a power plant in Mozambique and a gas pipeline running from the country into South Africa, Reuters reports.

Sasol is trying to sell assets to pay down debt and avoid a rights issue of as much as $2B, but it has not previously indicated the Mozambique assets were up for sale.

The assets on the block would include Sasol's 50% stake in the joint venture operating the pipeline that runs 865 km from Mozambique into South Africa and its 49% stake in a large-scale gas power plant which meets nearly 25% of the country's energy demand.

Sasol said last week that it planned to cut jobs and exit its West African oil operations as part of a business revamp.