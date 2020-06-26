U.S. active drilling rigs decline again but only by 1 to 265 in the latest Baker Hughes weekly survey.

U.S. oil rigs fell for the 15th straight week but only by 1 to 188, while gas rigs remained flat at 75 and 2 rigs are still classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin also reflect a decline of 1, to 131.

WTI August crude oil -1% to $38.34/bbl.

