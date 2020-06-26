Post its recent acquisition of the former Big Lots and Value City Furniture, U-Haul, subsidiary of AMERCO (UHAL +1.1% ), is planning for 600 self-storage facility in Mansfield at a 83,208 sq.ft complex.

Separately, U-Haul is expanding storage options at Louisville with the acquisition of a 1.72-acre abutting property in order to meet rising demand, thereby creating ~800 self storage units.

Also, with the acquisition of 79,805 sq.ft former Home Owners Bargain Outlet in West Allis, the company will be adding ~700 indoor self-storage units.

All the facilities will be functional by 2021 providing access to customers to climate-controlled rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points.