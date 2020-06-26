The Trump administration takes action against the Chinese Communist Party officials for undermining Hong Kong's autonomy and restricting, the U.S. State Department announced.

The U.S. is restricting visas for current and former CCP officials "who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, as guaranteed in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, or undermining human rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The officials' family members may also be subject to he restrictions.

The move by the Trump administration follows a Congressional bill that condemned China for abuses of Uighur Muslims.

ETFs: YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, FXP

