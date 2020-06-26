Electronic Arts (EA -0.4% ) is the subject of new positive commentary, following management meetings, channel checks and Monday's "investor fireside chat."

Needham has boosted its price target to $150 from $135 - now implying 15% upside - after collating meetings with management along with last week's EA Play Live event that unveiled game slate announcements including Star Wars: Squadrons.

That launch, along with platform and geography expansion and cross-play support for Apex Legends, could drive positive guidance revisions in fiscal 2021, Stephens says. It's reiterating its Overweight rating and raising its price target to $145 from $130.

J.P. Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating after seeing channel checks showing spending and engagement has stayed high even among business reopening efforts; it has a price target of $127.