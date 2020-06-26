Eyes are on the world's top advertiser, Procter & Gamble (PG -1.3% ), which says it's undertaking a broad review of media channels to ensure its commercials don't appear near content deemed offensive.

An update on that initiative today follows Unilever pulling its 2020 ad spending from Facebook (FB -7.1% ) and Twitter (TWTR -7.6% ) - and P&G making a similar move would land like a bombshell on digital ad budgets.

While the "Stop Hate for Profit" boycott campaign targets Facebook, P&G suggests its ad review isn't necessarily limited to social media, the Cincinnati Business Courier says.

The company suggested it was taking review steps during a Wednesday presentation at Cannes Lions Live (running through today).

“The review is broad, comprehensive and ongoing,” P&G's Damon Jones tells the Courier today. “We have not set a date for any specific decision, as many aspects of this are quite dynamic.”

“We’ve initiated a comprehensive review of all media channel, network, platforms and programs to ensure the content on which we advertise accurately and respectfully portrays Black people – and all people for that matter – and that we are not advertising on or near content that we determine is hateful, denigrating or discriminatory,” Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard said at Cannes Lions Live.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.