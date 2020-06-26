Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) soars 16% after Reuters reports that Assicuracioni Generali SpA (OTCPK:ARZGF) (OTCPK:ARZGY) approached the U.S. asset management firm about a potential acquisition.

Such a deal would expand Italy's top insurer into the U.S. and would allow Paulson & Co., Brightsphere's largest shareholder, to cash out.

It's not certain that Generali and Paulson will agree on a valuation for Brightsphere, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

But if they come to an agreement the deal isn't expected to face any significant problems in gaining antitrust clearance.

In December, Generali's talks to buy most of MetLife's European assets reportedly stalled due to differences over price.

