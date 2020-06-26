Following reports that Amazon Prime might add live TV, Piper Sandler raises Akamai's (NASDAQ:AKAM) price target from $114 to $119, a 13% upside.

Analyst James Fish says the Amazon and other recent CDN announcements will "further accelerate the ‘Year of the CDN’ more than we initially thought."

Microsoft permanently closing most of its retail stores "could result in a couple hundred million dollars in revenue shifting online," which would further benefit CDN demand.

Piper maintains an Overweight rating on Akamai. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.