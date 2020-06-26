This is a sample of exclusive content created for Premium and Pro subscribers. Feel free to share your comments below.

A challenging year for financials got even tougher this week as the Federal Reserve announced restrictions on bank dividends and stock buybacks.

The financial sector led the market plunge on Friday. Year to date it has been the second worst performing sector behind only energy.

Friday's sector-wide sell off could offer an attractive entry point for high quality financial names, as determined by the Seeking Alpha quant metric, that are not favored by Wall Street analysts, a possible contrarian indicator.

We used Seeking Alpha's stock screening tool to look for stocks in the financial sector with a market cap over $1 billion and a quant rating higher than 4, which ranks bullish.

Despite the strong quantitative score, the below stocks screen less than bullish from Wall Street, with some at a neutral (3.00) or below.

This suggests the consensus may lag fundamentals, or at least provide room for improving sentiment, should Wall Street analysts move to upgrade the names.