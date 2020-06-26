Occidental Petroleum (OXY -5.2% ) has collected ~$3B of orders for its first-ever high-yield bond sale, Bloomberg reports.

Pricing discussions on the company's planned three-part unsecured offering include a five-year bond with a 7.75%-8% yield, a seven-year note may yield 8.25%-8.5%, and a 10-year security may yield 8.75%-8.875%, according to the report.

Occidental is using proceeds from the sale to buy back as much as $1.5B of bonds maturing in 2021 and 2022.

Moody's yesterday downgraded the company a notch to Ba2, the second highest speculative-grade rating, saying the $40B in debt from last year's Anadarko acquisition continues to strain Occidental, and its "prospects for near-term improvement remain uncertain."