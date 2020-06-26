Exxon Mobil (XOM -3.2% ) is preparing to cut jobs in the U.S. this year as the company seeks to slim down amid weak demand for crude oil, Bloomberg reports.

The cuts are expected to be performance-based and not characterized as layoffs, with 5%-10% of U.S. employees who are subject to performance evaluations reportedly seen leaving after their assessments; not all workers are subject to such evaluations, which typically apply to white-collar jobs such as engineering, finance and project management.

The weak oil environment prompted Exxon to roll back some of its growth plans and cut global capital spending by ~30%, or $10B, earlier this year.