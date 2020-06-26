In a live broadcast, Facebook (FB -7.4% ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled some new policies to "connect people with authoritative information about voting, to crack down on voter suppression and to fight hate speech," though he didn't directly address the elephant in the chatroom - the snowballing ad boycott over the company's policies.

First he tackled providing authoritative information on voting during a pandemic. Last week, Facebook had said it was creating a Voter Information Center, he notes. Aside from providing key information, "We're also going to be banning posts that make false claims," such as saying that ICE agents would be checking papers at polling places, and they'll be removing any "threats of coordinated interference" with polls.

"We're also focused on creating a higher standard for hateful content in ads," he said, delving into new approaches to "prohibit the divisive and inflammatory rhetoric that has been used to sow discord."

Specifically, the company will prohibit claims that "people from a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status are a threat to the physical safety, health or survival of others."

"We're also expanding our policies to better protect immigrants, migrants, refugees and asylum seekers from ads suggesting these groups are inferior or expressing contempt, dismissal or disgust directed at them," he adds.

In a move similar to Twitter (TWTR -8.1% ), Facebook will start labeling content that is left online as "newsworthy" that otherwise would be removed for violating its policies. "We'll allow people to share this content to condemn it, just like we do with other problematic content, because this is an important part of how we discuss what's acceptable in our society - but we'll add a prompt to tell people that the content they're sharing may violate our policies." There's still no "newsworthiness" exemption for posts that incite violence or suppress voting.

"I'm optimistic that we can make progress on public health and racial justice while maintaining our democratic traditions around free expression and voting. I'm committed to making sure Facebook is a force for good on this journey," he says.

Even with Zuckerberg speaking, the Trump administration was sending letters to Facebook, Twitter and other tech giants asking for action against posts that call on people to break curfews, commit violent acts and topple statues - saying the sites appear to have played a role in facilitating “burglary, arson, aggravated assault, rioting, looting, and defacing public property.”

Earlier, major advertiser Unilever said it was pulling advertising from Facebook and Twitter over concerns about hate speech, and No. 1 global advertiser Procter & Gamble said it was reviewing all its media channels to ensure its ads don't appear alongside offensive content.

