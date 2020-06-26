To offer its safe set technology solutions to the global film and TV production industry, Draganfly (OTCQB:DFLYF -4.5% ) will ink exclusive distribution partnership with Enderby Entertainment.

Draganfly’s technology will be used as a pre-screening tool to help identify possible infectious and respiratory conditions on the sets while film industry resumes production post COVID-19 lockdown.

In addition, Enderby has committed to purchase Draganfly's initial safe set solutions for two productions- Firewatch and Legacy.

"Partnering with Enderby to bring Safe Set Solutions to the film industry is a significant step to help Hollywood and the global film industry safely ramp up production," said Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell.