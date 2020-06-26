For its 4Q20, MakeMyTrip (MMYT -17.8% ) gross bookings stood at $1.2B (-12.1% Y/Y) with air ticketing and hotels and packages dipping 17.6% and 6.6% respectively while bus ticketing reporting a marginal gain of 1.8%.

Missing analyst consensus estimates by $10.67M, adj. revenue stood at $104.9M (-16% Y/Y) led by a major slump of 23.5% in air ticketing as pandemic dented travel demand.

In 4Q20, the company recorded an impairment charge of $272.2M on goodwill related to its Goibibo business acquired in FY17 thereby narrowing the adj. operating loss to $10.3M from $18.4M in 4Q19.

Adj. net loss stood at $18.3M, marginally higher than a year ago.

The actual impact of the pandemic would be seen in the company's 1Q21 results as the nationwide lockdown in India began on March 25, 2020 and major travel services were shutdown in April and May.

MMYT implemented cost saving measures including 100% compensation cuts for top management and it expects most of these measures to remain in place until the beginning of 2Q21. Recovery is expected by then as travel restrictions ease down gradually.

