Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -5.3% ) says it is extending furloughs for hundreds of employees at its Wichita, Kan., plant through Aug. 14, after the company originally planned to bring workers back to work on July 6 after a 21-day furlough.

Spirit is a supplier to Airbus and Boeing, which have both announced lower production rates for commercial aircraft due to the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry.

Despite the company's struggles, RBC's Michael Eisen initiated coverage of the stock with an Outperform rating and $31 price target, seeing "a compelling long-term investment opportunity predicated on our conviction in a commercial recovery and the company's potential to generate outsized growth beyond" FY 2020.