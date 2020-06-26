JPMorgan Chase (JPM -5.9% ) is changing a policy for dealing with abusive clients to include racism toward call-center employees that would allow executives to sever ties with the client if warranted, Bloomberg reports.

“We are specifically calling out race to remind specialists that we will exit customer relationships when warranted regardless of how much money the customer has with us,” Tom Horne, chief operating officer for card services at the bank, said in an interview. “These are customers we don’t need or want.”

At least four clients who were racially abusive to call-center employees were dropped in a two-week span after the video of George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police went viral, said Kisha Porch, who leads JPMorgan's call center in Tempe, AZ.

Though the bank for years has had a procedure for dealing with abusive, threatening, or distressed clients, it didn't explicitly include racial slurs as a form of abuse or specifically address how to deal with racism, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

A group of senior managers has the authority to make a case for JPMorgan ending its relationship with a customer if, after reviewing phone interactions, they find the client's behavior didn't line up with the company's values.

The bank has been working to change policies to help eradicate racism after a New York Times article in December described discrimination by its workers at an Arizona branch.

Banks, in general, have been criticized for a long track record of systemic racism and gender discrimination. Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley's former head of diversity sued the bank, alleging "race and gender discrimination and unequal pay."