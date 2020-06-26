Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) continues to refute Hindenburg's short-seller report accusing the company of doctoring press release photos to claim management or ownership of an EV hub in Qingdao, Shandong province.

Hindenburg also said five purported IDEX customers were contacted and none were aware of the company.

Ideanomics says the Qingdao Sales Center will be officially rebranded as the MEG Center by July 1.

The center has been managed by the JV known as Ai Neng Ju with Fu Da Automobile Trading Center. MEG has a 51% stake in Fu Da.

Ideanomics says Hindenburg contacted a Fu Da sales manager about whether he'd heard of IDEX or MEG, and he responded that he knew about the JV but wasn't privy to the details.

IDEX shares are down 45% to $1.34.

