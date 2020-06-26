Newsom asks for renewed shutdown in California county

Covid-19 infections are on the rise across California, but in Imperial County (on the border with Mexico), the 14-day average positivity rate is now almost 23% (i.e. the percent of those tested, who test positive). This compares to the 7-day positivity rate for California as a whole of 5.7%.

About 500 patients have had to be transferred from overcrowded hospitals in Imperial County.

"We believe it is time to dial back," says Governor Gavin Newsom, advising the county reinstate a stay-at-home order.

