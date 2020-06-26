Facebook and financials send Wall Street reeling

Stocks ended Friday with a sharp selloff as sinking social media stocks and financials and reversals in some COVID reopening plans all brought out sellers.

The S&P 500 closed down 2.4% . It finished below a key technical level that had provided support lately. The last 25 minutes of trading saw the S&P rally from lows of the day around 3,005 to just above its 200-day SMA at 3,020.95. But it lost steam and finished at 3,009.05.

The Dow lost 2.8% and the Nasdaq finished off 2.6% .

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) plunged 8.4% as CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried to limit the damage from ad boycotts by introducing policies on voter suppression and hate speech.

Unilever said it would pull all its ads from Facebook and Twitter, down 7.4% , for 2020. Honda and Verizon joined the withdrawal of ads from Facebook later on.

The market may have been able to pare gains late, as it has recently, were it not for the deep loss in one of the Big 5 megacaps. Those stocks had provided strength when COVID headlines pressured reopening trade plays.

Texas announced today it was closing bars and limiting restaurant capacity as COVID cases spike. Florida followed with its own bar shutdown.

All 11 S&P sectors closed in the red.

Financials started and finished the day among the weakest sector, off 4.3% , as the post-stress-test hangover persisted after yesterday's party. Dividends at Goldman, off 8.65% , Wells Fargo, down 7.4% , and Capital One, down 8.8% , may be at risk, analysts said.