Affinity Metals raises capital via PP
Jun. 26, 2020 3:56 PM ETAffinity Metals Corp. (ARIZF)ARIZFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Affinity Metals (OTC:ARIZF +8.9%) seeks to offer up to 3.75M units on a non-brokered private placement basis at a price of $0.20 per unit for proceeds of $750K to be used for general operating purposes.
- Each unit comprises of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable for one additional common share at a price of $0.35 for 2 years from the offer close date.
- A finder's fee in cash or shares maybe paid for the offer.