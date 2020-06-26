Affinity Metals raises capital via PP

  • Affinity Metals (OTC:ARIZF +8.9%) seeks to offer up to 3.75M units on a non-brokered private placement basis at a price of $0.20 per unit for proceeds of $750K to be used for general operating purposes.
  • Each unit comprises of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable for one additional common share at a price of $0.35 for 2 years from the offer close date.
  • A finder's fee in cash or shares maybe paid for the offer.
