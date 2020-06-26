Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -2.5% ) says construction at its Reserve grain export terminal in Louisiana will not be finished until early next year after repair work at the facility was delayed by high water conditions.

Repairs at the Reserve terminal, one of the three ADM owns in the Gulf of Mexico region, were needed after a third party vessel collision damaged the facility last year.

The delay means the terminal will miss some key months for the U.S. crop cargo season, with most U.S. soybeans exported from November through January; Gulf ports usually ship ~2B bushels per year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.