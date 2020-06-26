Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to buy shares of Repay's class A common stock that were issued under the warrant agreement dated June 18, 2018.

The warrants were issued by Repay's predecessor company, Thunder Bridge Acquisition as part of its initial public offering.

Warrant holders will have until 5:00 PM ET on July 27, 2020 to exercise their warrants to purchase class A common stock.

Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase a quarter of a share of class A common stock at an exercise price of $2.875 per quarter share; a holder must exercise warrants only for a whole number of shares at a price of $11.50 per whole share.

Repay shares closed trading on Friday at $25.99.

Warrants that remain unexercised following 5PM ET on July 27, 2020 will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.01 per warrant.