HP (NYSE:HPQ) terminates its shareholder rights plan that was due to expire on February 20, 2021.

HP Chair Chip Bergh: "The shareholder rights plan was, by design, a temporary measure to protect the long-term interests of our shareholders. In reaching the decision to terminate the plan at this time, the Board took into careful consideration a variety of factors including the appropriateness of maintaining this plan when HP is no longer the subject of a hostile tender offer and corporate governance best practices."

Xerox withdrew its more than $30B tender offer in March, citing the coronavirus pandemic.