San Francisco suspends next phase of reopening

The next stage of the city's reopening was going to allow "higher-risk" businesses like hair salons, barbers, museums, zoos, tattoo parlors, outdoor swimming, and outdoor bars to reopen.

That was to take place next week, but it's been put on hold by Mayor London Breed after the city reported 103 new Covid-19 cases yesterday. That's against 20 cases on June 15, when the San Francisco allowed outdoor dining and in-store retail to reopen.

Earlier, Governor Gavin Newsom asked Imperial County (Mexican border) to reinstate its stay-at-home order after a spike in the positivity test rate over the past two weeks.