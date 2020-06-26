IMAX has approved a 12-month extension to its current share repurchase program.

The extension takes the current program through June 30, 2021.

It had authorized the company to buy back up to $200M in common shares, and $89.4M is still available under that authorization.

The company has bought back about 6M common shares for an aggregate price of $110.6M since the program began July 1, 2017; that's resulted in about a 9% net reduction in shares outstanding.

But "in light of the current operating environment, the company does not currently intend to repurchase shares."