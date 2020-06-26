Mercenaries connected to the Russian government have joined forces with a rebel militia to hold Libya's 300K bbl/day Sharara oil field, prompting U.S. protests over foreign interference in the country's most important industry.

"Our workers are not allowed to resume production or resume maintenance work by the Libyan armed militias under the command of the Eastern authorities," Libya's National Oil Co. tells WSJ.

The Sharara field is operated by Spain's Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) on behalf of Libya's NOC, with France's (NYSE:TOT), Norway's Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) owning minority stakes.

The field has become a prized asset in the six-year civil war between eastern Libya-based rebel commander Khalifa Haftar and the central government, and has been opened and then shut many times.