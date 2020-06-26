Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is seeking more information from the company related to 2019 investigation seeking information on origination and collection of consumer loans, TPPs and credit reporting.

It received the second civil investigation demand on May 7, 2020; CACC raised various objections to that CID and on May 26, 2020 received notification that the demand was withdrawn.

CACC then received another CID on June 1, similar to the May 7 demand.

The company formally petitioned the Bureau to modify the June 1 demand and continues to cooperate with the investigation.

CACC said it "cannot predict the eventual scope, duration, or outcome at this time," and can't estimate a range of "reasonably possible loss arising from the investigation."