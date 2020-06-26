Carnival (NYSE:CCL) prices its first-priority senior secured term loan facility, consisting of a $1.86B tranche and a €800M tranche, with a maturity of five years and expected closing date on June 30, 2020.

The USD and euro tranche will be issued at a price equal to 96% of its face value, interest at a rate p.a equal to adjusted LIBOR (with a 1% floor) and EURIBOR (with a 0% floor) respectively, plus 7.500%.

Both the tranches will be prepayable, in whole or partially, at the company's option at a price equal to the face value plus a customary make-whole amount for the first year after closing, 102% of the face value for the second year after closing and par thereafter.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.