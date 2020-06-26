Trump administration to give Congress complete PPP loan data
Jun. 26, 2020 5:02 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Following pressure from Democrat lawmakers, the administration agrees to give Congress, but not the public, complete data on the millions of small businesses that received loans under the $600B+ Paycheck Protection Program, which was part of the CARES Act.
- via the Associated Press.
- Senior administration officials said they'll provide full details on ~4.6M loans worth $512B awarded so far under the Small Business Administration's PPP, but warned lawmakers not to disclose "confidential" loan information to the public.
- Until now, the SBA has only provided summary information on who receive the loans, such as the business's industry or location by state.
- For loans of less than $150,000, the agencies will not publicly name the recipients, disclosing only loan amounts and summary information broken down by ZIP code, industry and demographics, and the number of jobs they helped protect.
- ~86% of the loans have gone to organizations borrowing less than $150,000.
- Previously: SBA, Treasury to release names of big PPP borrowers (June 21)