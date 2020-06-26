Four major automakers - Ford (NYSE:F), Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) - will not take a position on legal challenges to the Trump administration's decision to weaken Obama-era fuel economy standards but want to have a say in any court-imposed fix, Reuters reports.

On Monday, the four will ask a U.S. Appeals Court for permission to be heard in the court challenge "to ensure that any remedy imposed by this court is both appropriate and achievable," according to a draft of the filing.

But the filing does not take a position on the rules themselves, and instead aims to preserve the companies' ability to have a say in potential replacement standards if courts find the current policy needs to change, a Ford executive says.

Other major automakers including General Motors (NYSE:GM), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) have sided with the Trump administration on the rollback and backed Trump in a separate lawsuit over whether the federal government can strip California of the right to set zero emission vehicle requirements.