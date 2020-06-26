Proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis are recommending shareholders of SSR Mining (SSRM +1.6% ) and Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) to vote for their previously announced merger.

The proposed deal would see Alacer' flagship Copler mine in Turkey added to SSR's existing portfolio that includes the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, the Seabee gold operations in Saskatchewan and the Puna operations in Argentina.

ISS believes the transaction "appears to make strategic sense," as it will result in the creation of a diversified gold producer.

Glass Lewis finds the proposed deal "both strategically and financially compelling and structured in a reasonable manner for SSR shareholders."