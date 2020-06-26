OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) says in an SEC filing that internal controls over financial reporting were not effective.

The company engaged UHY as its new accountant on June 22, replacing Marcum, and OptimizeRx says there were no disagreements with Marcum, and that Marcum's audit for 2019 contained no adverse opinion.

It does disclose reportable events for 2019: Management had determined that internal controls were not effective as of Dec. 31; Marcum expressed an adverse opinion on the effectiveness of those controls; and the internal controls have not been completely remediated as of yet.