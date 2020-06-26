TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) reported 1Q20 net loss of $0.14M, improved from 1Q19 $1.83M loss, driven by higher revenues from the commodities trading business despite COVID-19 outbreak.

Income from commodities trading business was $1.47M, including $1.05M from sales of commodities products.

Company earned $415,377 from loan recommendation services from the facilitation of a loan volume of ~$17.6M with 6 customers.

Expenses decline 78% Y/Y due to closures of company's car rental facilities for 3 months ended March 31, 2020, which also impacted its operating lease revenues.

With net cash used in operating activities of $0.16M, GLG's cash balance stood at $27,101 as at March 31, 2020, compared with $2.45M as of December 31, 2019.

Company says the extent to which COVID-19 will impact its FY20 income from operating lease seems uncertain, and will depend on future developments.

