The latest focus of the federal antitrust investigation into Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the company's App Store rules dictating payment policy, Bloomberg reports.

Justice Dept. lawyers are asking developers about rules calling for apps to use the App Store payment system for subscriptions rather than an alternative - a practice that enables Apple to take a 30% cut.

They're also asking developers about the review process for apps. Those conversations have become more frequent in recent weeks, with more department lawyers taking part in some cases.

Most of the department's antitrust resources are focused on its probe into Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and the digital ad market, Bloomberg notes, and that case is further along and could be brought this summer.

But the Apple case is serious and shows that last summer's probes into tech giants are still growing, according to the report.

Apple has said 84% of apps are free and pay nothing to the company.