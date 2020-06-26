General Motors (NYSE:GM) asks the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to allow it to continue pursuing its civil racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), spurning a lower court judge who ordered GM CEO Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley to meet by July 1 to negotiate a resolution.

GM wants the appeals court to throw out Judge Borman's order, which it calls "a profound abuse" of judicial power, and reassign the case to a different district court judge.

The company rejects Borman's characterization of the lawsuit as a "waste of time" and a "distraction," and defends its decision to press the case.

GM sued Fiat Chrysler last year, accusing the latter's executives of bribing United Auto Workers union officials to secure labor agreements that put GM at a disadvantage; Fiat Chrysler is under investigation by the Department of Justice as part of a wide-ranging corruption probe.