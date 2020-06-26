Facing pushback about its approach to news publishers, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is responding in a post tonight that it's compensating publishers fairly.

News' value to google is "not economic - it's societal," says Google News VP Richard Gingras. "The value of news to Google is about informing and educating, not economics. Nearly all of our revenue comes not from news queries, but from queries with commercial intent, like someone searching for a new 'toaster' and clicking on an ad."

But when it comes to repaying publishers for the news they provide, he notes: "Sending people to publishers' news sites - not keeping them 'walled' up on Google products, as some claim - is a key way we provide value to the news industry. Every month we send Google users to news sites 24 billion times, providing an opportunity for publishers to grow their audiences and show Google’s users ads or offers for subscriptions."

Deloitte values each click for large publishers at between $0.04-$0.07, he says. And the company's analysis shows that news publishers keep over 95% of the digital ad revenue the generate when they use Google Ad Manager.

He also alluded to payments coming in a new licensing program to supply an upcoming news product.